Nexus looks the star with Strydom as partner

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) RUSSIAN DOLL raced greenly on debut but showed good ability to score. Drawn well, she can win again. The longer trip should suit.

(3) WILL O ME showed plenty pace to win her second start. She beat Canadian Summer, who scored two in a row thereafter, including a Listed race. She could be anything on the Polytrack over 1,200m.

(7) TRIPTOROYALTY had much go wrong on debut but was only about 21/2 lengths behind Russian Doll. She has stamina in her pedigree and could come on nicely. More can improve and there are first-timers in it.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) LOVERS LANE showed promise on his Highveld debut. He was outpaced early in the 1,000m race but stayed on well at the finish. He must make improvement over the longer distance.

His fellow Highveld raider, (10) MAGIC TATTOO, could be hard to catch if allowed to dictate in front. He has run well in feature races.

(2) STEVIE GEE has a much better draw. Like Lovers Lane, he is in receipt of 4kg, so should give Magic Tattoo a tough time.

(8) MR HENLEY has a bit to find on Stevie Gee but is speedy. Respect.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(5) WINTER SMOKE won at this track as a juvenile and is weighted to win. She has impressed in top-class fields and must be forgiven for her last race, as she never seems to do her best at Scottsville.

(1) DUBAWI PRINCESS has been knocking on the door on the Poly. Having the best draw, she looks a lively runner.

(9) GEORGINA ROSE has gone from having the best draw to the worst. But can still do well.

(4) AUNTY LIZZY is fast. Watch out.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(8) PROUD MASTER has more to come and should run a big race in his third start after a rest and a gelding operation. But he will need a good pace.

(4) AD ALTISIMA last won on the turf but is a specialist on the Poly. He could get the race run to suit and is weighted to win.

(5) SIKHULU jumped slowly last time and is a bit better than the run suggests.

(2) HOOVES OF TROY looks to be coming back to his best. He is up in class but has drawn ideally.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(2) AQUAE SULIS ran in the Oaks and is dropping in class. She is best weighted and could turn in a strong performance.

(8) PRINCESS KESH has room for further improvement and is well in.

(3) VICTORY TWIST and (4) HAVE A GO JO are proven on the surface and could take full advantage and fight out the finish. Have A Go Jo won this race last year and could be well placed again.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(3) SPYDAS CORNER could be the one if he stays the longer trip. He has run great races against the likes of Chantyman and may just be looking at this distance.

(8) STRAIGHT UP is well proven. He should get a good pace and could capitalise.

(7) FISHER KING has also run some crackers against top-division fields. If he takes to the Poly, he could be hard to catch.

(1) PRINCE OF TARANTO keeps on running decent races and would be deserving. Having matured, he looks suited to 1,600m.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(4) NEXUS is tried and tested over ground, especially 1,600m. But he has yet to win at this venue. This could be his day with the legendary rider Piere Strydom astride again.

The star sprinter (6) BATTLE FORCE is weighted to win but is trying 1,600m for the first time. He has stamina in his pedigree. This makes the race all the more interesting to watch.

(7) BOLD ACT was a bit unlucky in her penultimate start. She followed that up with a fair run in a Grade 2 last time. She must be taken seriously.

(5) WILLOW EXPRESS and (1) CHIJMES ran well in this race last year, so need to be respected.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(7) CAPETOWN BEAUTY lost her way in her last two starts. But, more likely, she was missing the Poly. She could bounce back to her best. She has raced against some of the toughest around.

(10) ADMIRE ME has terrific Highveld form. If near ready after rest, she could show who is boss. She is unbeaten in two runs on the synthetic surface. Another specialist,

(8) WISHFUL GIRL LINN, impressed over 1,200m last time but can also do it easily over this longer distance.

(6) CONCHITA looked dangerous last time and needs to be taken seriously.