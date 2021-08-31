Next chapter for 'flying fish'

TOKYO • Playing in the street as a three-year-old, Jiang Yuyan's life almost ended when she was run over by a dump truck in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province.

Just 13 years later, she is rewriting para-swimming's record books and won her first Paralympics gold yesterday.

The injuries to the toddler then were so severe her right arm and leg had to be amputated, leaving her mother distraught.

"My good little girl was left disabled," Wang Zhifang told local media. "I thought the sky was falling. How would she spend her life?"

Jiang was encouraged by her mother to try swimming five years after her horror accident and soon discovered that the pool set her free from her impairments.

"You don't need a crutch or prostheses in the water," she said. "You can determine where you go based on your own strength."

But by the time her daughter was 14, it had become clear to Wang where she was headed.

Jiang, now nicknamed "Flying Fish", was breaking world records and gaining global notoriety in the pool after dominating the 2019 world championships in London with three golds and two bronzes.

The 16-year-old, who is the youngest member of China's powerful 256-strong team at the Tokyo Paralympics, yesterday fulfilled a dream by winning her first gold medal in the S6 50m butterfly.

She smashed her own world record in the heats (34.56sec)at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre before storming to gold later in the final with a time of 34.69, finishing a huge 1.61sec ahead of silver medallist Nicole Turner of Ireland.

"This is my first Paralympic experience and in terms of my personal goals, it's a self-confidence boost," the teenager said.

"Of course, it's very exciting. But most of all, I think it's the beginning of the next chapter of my life."

Unable to swim competitively for over 11/2 years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jiang admitted she had to shake off some rust after arriving in Tokyo.

"Today was like the first day I felt on form," she said. "I needed five days here to get used to it, to train, to get proper sleep and get my old condition."

In track and field yesterday, Sri Lankan Dinesh Priyantha Herath threw 67.79m in the javelin to set a world record in the men's F46 category and earn his country's first Paralympic gold.

The former army regular was shot during an operation against the Tamil Tigers. His left arm became impaired and now bears three bullet wounds, but the incident led him to take up the sport in 2014.

"It took me four years to piece my hand together. Those were the most testing times of my life," the 32-year-old said. "However javelin has given me everything, it has helped me get my life back together and this gold is the result of all the hard work that I have put in."

