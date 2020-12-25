Next 72 Hours

TODAY
No live events.
TOMORROW
CRICKET
2nd Test Australia v India: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.20am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Leicester v Man United (8.30pm), Villa v Palace (11pm), Arsenal v Chelsea (Sunday, 1.30am), Man City v Newcastle (Sunday, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
SUNDAY
CRICKET
2nd Test Australia v India: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.20am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Leeds v Burnley (8.30pm), West Ham v Brighton (10.15pm), Liverpool v West Brom (Monday, 12.30am), Wolves v Tottenham (Monday, 3.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
