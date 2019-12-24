Next 72 Hours

TODAY
BASKETBALL
NBA Indiana v Toronto (8am), Sacramento v Houston (11am) - StarHub Ch217.
TOMORROW
No live events.
THURSDAY
CRICKET
2nd Test Australia v New Zealand: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.30am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Tottenham v Brighton (8.30pm), Chelsea v Southampton (11pm), Man United v Newcastle (Friday, 1.30am), Leicester v Liverpool (Friday, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Bournemouth v Arsenal (Ch103 & Ch228), Everton v Burnley (Ch104 & Ch229), Palace v West Ham (Ch105 & Ch230), Villa v Norwich (Ch106 & Ch231), Sheffield United v Watford (Ch107 & Ch232) - 10.50pm.
SAILING
Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 9.30am.
