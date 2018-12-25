Next 72 Hours

TODAY
No live events.
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Fulham v Wolves (8.30pm), Liverpool v Newcastle (11pm), Brighton v Arsenal (Thursday, 1.15am), Watford v Chelsea (Thursday, 3.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Man United v Huddersfield (Ch103 & Ch228), Tottenham v Bournemouth (Ch104 & Ch229), Leicester v Man City (Ch105 & Ch230), Palace v Cardiff (Ch106 & Ch231) Burnley v Everton (Ch107 & Ch232) - 10.50pm.
THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Southampton v West Ham (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Friday, 3.45am).
TENNIS
Mubadala Championship Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 8pm & 10pm).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.