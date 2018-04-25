Next 48 Hours

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo (right) and Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale run during a training session on the eve of the Uefa Champions League semi-final first-leg football match FC Bayern Munich v Real Madrid, on April 24, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Apr 25, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ABL Final, Game 2: Alab Pilipinas v Mono Vampire (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 8pm).

FOOTBALL

AFC Cup Group F: Ceres Negros v Home United (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5.50pm). Gp G: Thanh Hoa v Yangon United (Ch115 & Ch209), Bali United v Global Cebu (Ch116 & Ch210) - 6.50pm.

Uefa Champions League S-finals, 1st leg: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, tomorrow, 2.30am).

TENNIS

ATP Barcelona Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

NBA Play-offs - Eastern Conference, 1st rd, Game 5: (please see TV guide) Toronto v Washington or Cleveland v Indiana (Singtel TV Ch110, 7.30am).

FOOTBALL

Uefa Europa League S-finals, 1st leg: Arsenal v Atletico (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, Friday, 3am).

GOLF

Asian Tour China Open, Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 10.30am).

LPGA Tour Mediheal C'ship, Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, Friday, 6.30am).

PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Ch204, Friday, 2.30am).

TENNIS

ATP Barcelona Open Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

