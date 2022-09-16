Next 48 hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League This week's round of games is postponed as a mark of respect after the death of Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong.

English Premier League Villa v Southampton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221), Forest v Fulham (Ch103 & Ch222) - tomorrow, 2.55am.

Spanish Primera Liga Valladolid v Cadiz (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch213) - tomorrow, 2.55am.

GOLF

DP World Tour Italian Open: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).

LPGA Tour Portland Classic: Day 2 (Ch204, tomorrow, 3am).

TENNIS

Davis Cup Finals Day 4 - Group A: Italy v Argentina (StarHub Ch201, 9pm).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Wolves v Man City (7.25pm), Newcastle v Bournemouth (9.55pm), Tottenham v Leicester (Sunday, 12.25am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221.

Spanish Primera Liga Mallorca v Almeria (7.55pm), Barcelona v Elche (10.10pm), Valencia v Celta (Sunday, 12.25am), Bilbao v Rayo (Sunday, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

DP World Tour Italian Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).

LPGA Tour Portland Classic: Day 3 (Ch204, Sunday, 3am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night: Sandhagen v Song - prelims (Sunday, 4am), main card (Sunday, 6.59am) - StarHub Ch202.

TENNIS

Davis Cup Finals Day 5 - Group A: Croatia v Argentina (StarHub Ch201, 9pm).

