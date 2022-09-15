Next 48 hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

Uefa Europa League Group F: Midtjylland v Lazio (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch213) , Gp E: Sheriff v Man United (Ch128 & Ch214), Gp F: Feyenoord v Sturm Graz (Ch129), Gp E: Sociedad v Omonia (Ch130), Gp G: Olympiakos v Freiburg (Ch215) - tomorrow, 12.40am. Gp B: Rennes v Fenerbahce (Ch215), Gp C: Roma v HJK (Ch129 & Ch216), Gp C: Betis v Ludogorets (Ch130) - tomorrow, 2.55am.

Uefa Conference League Gp A: Basaksehir v Fiorentina (Ch213), Gp B: Silkeborg v West Ham (Ch214) - tomorrow, 2.55am.

GOLF

DP World Tour Italian Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).

LPGA Tour Portland Classic: Day 1 (Ch204, tomorrow, 3am).

TENNIS

Davis Cup Finals Day 3 - Group C: France v Australia (StarHub Ch201, 10pm), Gp D: United States v Kazakhstan (Ch202, 11pm).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League This week's round of games is postponed as a mark of respect after the death of Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong.

English Premier League Villa v Southampton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221), Forest v Fulham (Ch103 & Ch222) - Saturday, 2.55am.

Spanish Primera Liga Valladolid v Cadiz (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch213) - Saturday, 2.55am.

GOLF

DP World Tour Italian Open: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).

LPGA Tour Portland Classic: Day 2 (Ch204, Saturday, 3am).

TENNIS

Davis Cup Finals Day 4 - Group A: Italy v Argentina (StarHub Ch201, 9pm).

