Next 48 hours

TODAY
CYCLING
La Vuelta Stage 21 (Singtel TV Ch116, 7.30pm).
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Geylang v Hougang (Our Tampines Hub, 5.30pm. Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5.20pm).
Spanish Primera Liga Real v Mallorca (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch213, 7.55pm). Elche v Bilbao (10.10pm), Getafe v Sociedad (tomorrow, 12.25am), Betis v Villarreal (tomorrow, 2.55am) - Ch130.
GOLF
Asian Tour Shinhan Donghae Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 11am).
DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship: Day 4 (Ch204, 7pm).
LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship: Day 4 (Ch204, tomorrow, 2am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 279 Diaz v Ferguson (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 10am).
MOTOR RACING
Formula One Italian Grand Prix: Race day (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch201, 8.55pm).
TENNIS
US Open Day 13: Women's doubles final (tomorrow, 1am) & men's singles final (tomorrow, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch205.
TOMORROW
No live events.
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.