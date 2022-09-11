Next 48 hours

CYCLING

La Vuelta Stage 21 (Singtel TV Ch116, 7.30pm).

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Geylang v Hougang (Our Tampines Hub, 5.30pm. Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5.20pm).

Spanish Primera Liga Real v Mallorca (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch213, 7.55pm). Elche v Bilbao (10.10pm), Getafe v Sociedad (tomorrow, 12.25am), Betis v Villarreal (tomorrow, 2.55am) - Ch130.

GOLF

Asian Tour Shinhan Donghae Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 11am).

DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship: Day 4 (Ch204, 7pm).

LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship: Day 4 (Ch204, tomorrow, 2am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 279 Diaz v Ferguson (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 10am).

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Italian Grand Prix: Race day (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch201, 8.55pm).

TENNIS

US Open Day 13: Women's doubles final (tomorrow, 1am) & men's singles final (tomorrow, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch205.

TOMORROW

No live events.

