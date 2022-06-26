Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Geylang v Tg Pagar (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5.20pm).
Women's international friendly Singapore v Hong Kong (MediaCorp meWatch, 8pm).
GOLF
Asian Tour Korea Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, noon).
DP World Tour BMW Int'l Open: Day 4 (Ch204, 7.30pm).
LPGA Tour Women's PGA Championship: Day 4 (Ch202, tomorrow, 1am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Tsarukyan v Gamrot: Prelims (7am) & main event (10am) - Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202.
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Motul TT Assen: Races (Singtel TV 114 & StarHub Ch205, 4.45pm).
TOMORROW
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch114/115 & StarHub Ch205/206, 6pm).
