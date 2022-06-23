Next 48 hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

Women's international friendly Singapore v Hong Kong (MediaCorp meWatch, 8pm)

GOLF

Asian Tour Korea Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, noon).

DP World Tour

BMW Int'l Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 6.30pm).

LPGA Tour Women's PGA Championship: Day 1 (StarHub Ch202, 11pm).

TENNIS

ATP Tour Eastbourne Int'l: Q-finals (Singtel TV Ch 127 & StarHub Ch 211, 6pm)

ATP Tour Mallorca C'ships: Q-finals (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, tomorrow, 1am)

WTA Tour Eastbourne Int'l: Q-finals (StarHub Ch 201, 6pm)

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Lion City Sailors v Albirex (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 7.15pm)

GOLF

Asian Tour Korea Open: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, noon).

DP World Tour BMW Int'l Open: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 6.30pm)

LPGA Tour Women's PGA Championship: Day 2 (StarHub Ch202, 11pm).

TENNIS

ATP Tour Eastbourne Int'l: S-finals (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 9pm).

WTA Tour Eastbourne Int'l: S-finals (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).

