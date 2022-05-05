Next 48 hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

Uefa Europa League S-final, 2nd leg: Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham (Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214), Rangers v Leipzig (Ch130 & Ch215) - tomorrow, 2.55am.

Uefa Europa Conference League S-final, 2nd leg: Roma v Leicester (Singtel TV Ch129, tomorrow, 2.55am).

GOLF

Asian Tour Maekyung Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 11.55am).

DP World Tour British Masters: Day 1 (Ch204, 8.30pm).

TENNIS

ATP Tour Madrid Masters: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 6pm).

WTA Tour Madrid Open: S-finals (StarHub Ch201, 7.30pm & tomorrow, 3am).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Hougang United v Lion City Sailors (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 7.35pm).

GOLF

Asian Tour Maekyung Open: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 11.55am).

DP World Tour British Masters: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 8.30pm).

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Miami Grand Prix: Practice 1 & 2 (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, Saturday, 2.25am & 5.25am).

TENNIS

ATP Tour Madrid Masters: Q-finals (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 8pm & Saturday, 2am).

May 05, 2022, with the headline Next 48 hours.

