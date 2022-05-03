Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League S-final, 2nd leg: Villarreal v Liverpool (Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am).
TENNIS
ATP Tour Madrid Masters: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 6pm).
WTA Tour Madrid Open: Day 6 (StarHub Ch201, 7.30pm & tomorrow, 3am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League S-final, 2nd leg: Real v Man City (Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, Thursday, 2.55am).
TENNIS
ATP Tour Madrid Masters: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 6pm).
WTA Tour Madrid Open: Q-finals (StarHub Ch201, 6pm & Thursday, 2am).
