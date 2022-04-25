Next 48 hours

TODAY
BASKETBALL
NBA Play-offs Eastern Conference, 1st rd, Game 4: Atlanta v Miami (StarHub Ch202, 7am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Palace v Leeds (Singtel Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).
SNOOKER
World Championship Day 10 (StarHub Ch201 & Ch204, 8pm & tomorrow, 2am).
TENNIS
ATP Tour Munich Open: Day 1 (Singtel Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 5pm).
ATP Tour Estoril Open: Day 1 (Ch127 & Ch211, tomorrow, 2am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League S-final, 1st leg: Man City v Real (Singtel Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, Wednesday, 3am).
SNOOKER
World Championship Q-finals (StarHub Ch201 & Ch204, 5pm, 9.30pm & Wednesday, 2am).
TENNIS
ATP Tour Munich Open: Day 2 (Singtel Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 5pm).
ATP Tour Estoril Open: Day 2 (Ch127 & Ch211, Wednesday, 2am).
