Next 48 hours

Updated
Published
4 min ago

TODAY

BASKETBALL

NBA Play-offs Eastern Conference, 1st rd, Game 4: Atlanta v Miami (StarHub Ch202, 7am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Palace v Leeds (Singtel Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).

SNOOKER

World Championship Day 10 (StarHub Ch201 & Ch204, 8pm & tomorrow, 2am).

TENNIS

ATP Tour Munich Open: Day 1 (Singtel Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 5pm).

ATP Tour Estoril Open: Day 1 (Ch127 & Ch211, tomorrow, 2am).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

Uefa Champions League S-final, 1st leg: Man City v Real (Singtel Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, Wednesday, 3am).

SNOOKER

World Championship Q-finals (StarHub Ch201 & Ch204, 5pm, 9.30pm & Wednesday, 2am).

TENNIS

ATP Tour Munich Open: Day 2 (Singtel Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 5pm).

ATP Tour Estoril Open: Day 2 (Ch127 & Ch211, Wednesday, 2am).

For updates, go to singtel.comstarhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 25, 2022, with the headline Next 48 hours. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top