Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Q-finals, 2nd leg: Atletico v Man City (Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214), Liverpool v Benfica (Ch129 & Ch215) - tomorrow, 2.55am.
GOLF
Asian Tour Trust Golf Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 3pm).
TENNIS
ATP Tour Monte-Carlo Masters: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 5pm).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Europa League Q-finals, 2nd leg: Atalanta v Leipzig (Friday, 12.40am), Lyon v West Ham (Friday, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214. Barcelona v Frankfurt (Ch130 & Ch215), Rangers v Braga (Ch129 & Ch216).
Uefa Europa Conference League Q-finals, 2nd leg: PSV v Leicester (Singtel TV Ch129, Friday, 12.40am).
GOLF
Asian Tour Trust Golf Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 3pm).
LPGA Tour Lotte Championship: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 7am).
TENNIS
ATP Tour Monte-Carlo Masters: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 5pm).
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.