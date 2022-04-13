Next 48 hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

Uefa Champions League Q-finals, 2nd leg: Atletico v Man City (Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214), Liverpool v Benfica (Ch129 & Ch215) - tomorrow, 2.55am.

GOLF

Asian Tour Trust Golf Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 3pm).

TENNIS

ATP Tour Monte-Carlo Masters: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 5pm).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

Uefa Europa League Q-finals, 2nd leg: Atalanta v Leipzig (Friday, 12.40am), Lyon v West Ham (Friday, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214. Barcelona v Frankfurt (Ch130 & Ch215), Rangers v Braga (Ch129 & Ch216).

Uefa Europa Conference League Q-finals, 2nd leg: PSV v Leicester (Singtel TV Ch129, Friday, 12.40am).

GOLF

Asian Tour Trust Golf Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 3pm).

LPGA Tour Lotte Championship: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 7am).

TENNIS

ATP Tour Monte-Carlo Masters: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 5pm).

For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 13, 2022, with the headline Next 48 hours.

