Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Q-finals, 2nd leg: Real v Chelsea (Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214), Bayern v Villarreal (Ch129 & Ch215) - tomorrow, 2.55am.
TENNIS
ATP Tour Monte-Carlo Masters: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 5pm).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Q-finals, 2nd leg: Atletico v Man City (Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214), Liverpool v Benfica (Ch129 & Ch215) - Thursday, 2.55am.
GOLF
Asian Tour Trust Golf Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 3pm).
TENNIS
ATP Tour Monte-Carlo Masters: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 5pm).
