Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Spanish Primera Liga Rayo v Valencia (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2.55am).
TENNIS
ATP Tour Monte-Carlo Masters: Day 1: (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 5pm).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Q-finals, 2nd leg: Real Madrid v Chelsea (Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214), Bayern v Villarreal (Ch129 & Ch215) - Wednesday, 2.55am.
TENNIS
ATP Tour Monte-Carlo Masters: Day 2: (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 5pm).
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.