Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League West Ham v Everton (9pm), Tottenham v Newcastle (11.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish Primera Liga Valencia v Cadiz (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 12.25am).
GOLF
LPGA Tour Chevron Championship: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 5am).
TENNIS
ATP Tour Miami Open: Final (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, tomorrow, 1am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Palace v Arsenal (Tuesday, 3am, Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227).
TENNIS
ATP US Men's Clay-court Championship: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, Tuesday, 3am).
WTA Charleston Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 10pm & Tuesday, 2am).
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.