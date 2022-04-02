Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Liverpool v Watford (7.30pm), Burnley v Man City (10pm), Man United v Leicester (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Chelsea v Brentford (Ch103 & Ch228), Wolves v Villa (Ch104 & Ch229), Leeds v Southampton (Ch105 & Ch230), Brighton v Norwich (Ch106 & Ch231) - 9.50pm.
Spanish Primera Liga Getafe v Mallorca (7.55pm), Levante v Villarreal (10.10pm), Celta v Real (tomorrow, 12.25am), Atletico v Alaves (tomorrow, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch213.
Singapore Premier League Young Lions v Tanjong Pagar (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202), Geylang v Tampines (Ch112 & Ch201) - 5.20pm.
GOLF
LPGA Tour Chevron Championship: Day 2, session 2 (7am) & Day 3 (tomorrow, 5am) - StarHub Ch204.
TENNIS
ATP Tour Miami Open: S-finals (7am) & final (tomorrow, 3.30am) - Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211.
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English Premier League West Ham v Everton (9pm), Tottenham v Newcastle (11.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish Primera Liga Valencia v Cadiz (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch213, Monday, 12.25am).
GOLF
LPGA Tour Chevron Championship: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, Monday, 5am).
