Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Rd of 16, 2nd leg: Man United v Atletico (Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214), Ajax v Benfica (Ch129 & Ch215) - tomorrow, 3.55am.
TABLE TENNIS
WTT Grand Smash Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch206, 2pm & 7pm).
TENNIS
ATP Tour Indian Wells: Day 5 (9am) & 6 (tomorrow, 2am) - Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211.
WTA Tour Indian Wells: Day 6 (9am) & 7 (tomorrow, 2am) - Ch201.
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Arsenal v Liverpool (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Thursday, 4.15am), Brighton v Tottenham (Ch103 & Ch228, Thursday, 3.20am).
Uefa Champions League Rd of 16, 2nd leg: Lille v Chelsea (Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214), Juventus v Villarreal (Ch129 & Ch215) - Thursday, 3.55am.
TABLE TENNIS
WTT Grand Smash Day 6 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch206, 2pm & 7pm).
TENNIS
ATP Tour Indian Wells: Day 6 (9am) & 7 (Thursday, 2am) - Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211.
WTA Tour Indian Wells: Day 7 (9am) & 8 (Thursday, 6am) - Ch201.
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.