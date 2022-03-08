Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Rd of 16, 2nd leg: Liverpool v Inter (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch214), Bayern v Salzburg (Ch127 & Ch215) - tomorrow, 3.55am.
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Rd of 16, 2nd leg: Real v PSG (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch214), Man City v Sporting (Ch127 & Ch215) - Thursday, 3.55am.
Uefa Europa League Rd of 16, 1st leg: Betis v Frankfurt (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch214), Porto v Lyon (Ch127 & Ch215) - Thursday, 1.40am.
TENNIS
WTA Tour Indian Wells Open: Day 1 Session 1 (StarHub Ch201, Thursday, 3am).
