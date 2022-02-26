Next 48 hours

Updated
Published
5 min ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Balestier v Tampines (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5pm).

English Premier League Leeds v Tottenham (8.30pm), Man United v Watford (11pm), Everton v Man City (tomorrow, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Brighton v Villa (Ch103 & Ch228), Palace v Burnley (Ch104 & Ch229), Brentford v Newcastle (Ch105 & Ch230) - 10.50pm.

Spanish Primera Liga Mallorca v Valencia (8.55pm), Getafe v Alaves (11.10pm), Rayo v Real (tomorrow, 1.25am) - StarHub Ch213.

TENNIS

WTA Tour Qatar Open: Final (StarHub Ch201, 11pm).

WTA Tour Abierto Akron Zapopan: Q-finals (Ch201, 9am).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Lion City v Hougang (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 5pm).

English League Cup Final: Chelsea v Liverpool (Singtel TV Ch111, Monday, 12.20am).

English Premier League West Ham v Wolves (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm).

Spanish Primera Liga Villarreal v Espanyol (8.55pm), Sevilla v Betis (11.10pm), Sociedad v Osasuna (Monday, 1.25am), Barcelona v Bilbao (Monday, 3.55am) - StarHub Ch213.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Dariush v Makhachev (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 8am).

TENNIS

WTA Tour Abierto Akron Zapopan: S-finals (StarHub Ch201, 9am).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 26, 2022, with the headline Next 48 hours. Subscribe

