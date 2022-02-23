Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Liverpool v Leeds (Singtel TV Ch 102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.35am). Burnley v Tottenham (Ch 103 & Ch228), Watford v Palace (Ch104 & Ch229) - tomorrow, 3.20am.
Uefa Champions League Last 16, 1st legs: Atletico v Man United (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch214), Benfica v Ajax (Ch127 & Ch215) - tomorrow, 3.55am.
TENNIS
WTA Tour Qatar Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 7pm & midnight).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Arsenal v Wolves (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Friday, 3.45am).
Uefa Europa League Last 16, 2nd legs: Sociedad v Leipzig (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch215), Dinamo Zagreb v Sevilla (Ch128), Lazio v Porto (Ch216) - Friday, 1.40am. Napoli v Barcelona (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch214), Rangers v Dortmund (Ch127 & Ch215), Betis v Zenit (Ch128 & Ch216) - Friday, 3.55am.
Uefa Europa Conference League Last 16, 2nd leg: Randers v Leicester (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch214, Friday, 1.40am).
TENNIS
WTA Tour Qatar Open: Day 5 (StarHub Ch201, 8.30pm & Friday, 1am).
WTA Tour Abierto Akron Zapopan: Rd of 16 (StarHub Ch201, Friday, 4am).
