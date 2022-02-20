Next 48 hours

Updated
Published
4 min ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Leeds v Man United (10pm), Wolves v Leicester (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish Primera Liga Espanyol v Sevilla (8.55pm), Valencia v Barcelona (11.10pm), Betis v Mallorca (tomorrow, 1.25am), Bilbao v Sociedad (tomorrow, 3.55am) - StarHub Ch213.

BADMINTON

Asia Team C'ships Finals: Women - Indonesia v S. Korea (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch201, 10am) and Men - Malaysia v Indonesia (Ch112 & Ch201, 4pm).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Walker v Hill: Main event (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 8am).

WINTER OLYMPICS

Closing ceremony Mediacorp Ch5, 8pm.

TENNIS

WTA Tour Qatar Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm & tomorrow, 12.30am).

TOMORROW

TENNIS

WTA Tour Qatar Open: Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 7pm & midnight).

