Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Leeds v Man United (10pm), Wolves v Leicester (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish Primera Liga Espanyol v Sevilla (8.55pm), Valencia v Barcelona (11.10pm), Betis v Mallorca (tomorrow, 1.25am), Bilbao v Sociedad (tomorrow, 3.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
BADMINTON
Asia Team C'ships Finals: Women - Indonesia v S. Korea (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch201, 10am) and Men - Malaysia v Indonesia (Ch112 & Ch201, 4pm).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Walker v Hill: Main event (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 8am).
WINTER OLYMPICS
Closing ceremony Mediacorp Ch5, 8pm.
TENNIS
WTA Tour Qatar Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm & tomorrow, 12.30am).
TOMORROW
TENNIS
WTA Tour Qatar Open: Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 7pm & midnight).
