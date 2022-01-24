TODAY
TENNIS
Australian Open Day 8 (StarHub Ch211 & Ch213, 8am).
TOMORROW
TENNIS
Australian Open Q-finals (StarHub Ch211 & Ch213, 8am).
For updates, go to singtel.com and starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.
TENNIS
Australian Open Day 8 (StarHub Ch211 & Ch213, 8am).
TENNIS
Australian Open Q-finals (StarHub Ch211 & Ch213, 8am).
For updates, go to singtel.com and starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 24, 2022, with the headline Next 48 hours. Subscribe