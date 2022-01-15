Next 48 hours

TODAY
BADMINTON
BWF India Open: S-finals (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch205, 3.30pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Man City v Chelsea (8.30pm), Newcastle v Watford (11pm), Villa v Man United (tomorrow, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Wolves v Southampton (Ch104 & Ch229), Norwich v Everton (Ch106 & Ch231) - 10.50pm.
GOLF
Asian Tour S'pore International: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 11am).
TENNIS
Adelaide International 2 Finals (StarHub Ch202, 1.30pm & Ch213, 3.30pm).
WTA Tour Sydney Classic: Final (StarHub Ch201, 2pm).
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
BWF India Open: Finals (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch205, 3.30pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Liverpool v Brentford (10pm), Tottenham v Arsenal (Monday, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. West Ham v Leeds (Ch103 & Ch228, 10pm).
GOLF
Asian Tour S'pore International: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 11am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Kattar v Chikadze (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 8am).
For updates, go to singtel.com and starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.