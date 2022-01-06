Next 48 hours

TODAY
TENNIS
WTA Tour Adelaide International 1: Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 8.30am, 12.30pm & 6pm).
WTA Tour Melbourne Summer Events: Day 3 (Ch204, 8am & 4pm).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
FA Cup 3rd rd: Swindon v Man City (Singtel TV Ch111, Saturday, 3.50am).
TENNIS
ATP Cup S-final: Spain v Poland (StarHub Ch211, 2pm).
WTA Tour Adelaide International 1: Day 5, Q-finals (Ch201, 8.30am, 12.30pm & 4.30pm).
WTA Tour Melbourne Summer Events: Day 4, Q-finals (Ch204 & 202, 8am; Ch202, noon & 4pm; Ch204, 5.30pm).
- For updates, go to singtel.com and starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.