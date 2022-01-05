Next 48 hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English League Cup S-final, 1st leg: Chelsea v Tottenham (Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 3.40am).

TENNIS

ATP Cup Day 6 (StarHub Ch211, tomorrow, 6.30am).

WTA Tour Adelaide International 1: Day 3 (Ch201, 8.30am & 4.30pm).

WTA Tour Melbourne Summer Events: Day 2 (Ch204, 8am & 5.30pm).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English League Cup S-final, 1st leg: Arsenal v Liverpool (Singtel TV Ch111, Friday, 3.40am).

TENNIS

WTA Tour Adelaide International 1: Day 4 (Ch201, 8.30am, 12.30pm & 6pm).

WTA Tour Melbourne Summer Events: Day 3 (Ch204, 8am & 4 pm).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 05, 2022, with the headline Next 48 hours.