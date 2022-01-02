Next 48 hours

TODAY
BASKETBALL
NBA Washington v Chicago (StarHub Ch217, 8am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Chelsea v Liverpool (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am). Brentford v Villa (Ch103 & Ch228), Everton v Brighton (Ch104 & Ch229), Leeds v Burnley (Ch105 & Ch230) - 9.50pm.
Spanish Primera Liga Getafe v Real (8.55pm), Atletico v Rayo (11.10pm), Betis v Celta (tomorrow, 1.25am), Mallorca v Barcelona (tomorrow, 3.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
TENNIS
ATP Cup Day 3 (StarHub Ch211, tomorrow, 6.30am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Man United v Wolves (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Tuesday, 1.30am).
Spanish Primera Liga Villarreal v Levante (Tuesday, 1.55am), Cadiz v Sevilla (Tuesday, 4.10am) - StarHub Ch213.
TENNIS
ATP Cup Day 4 (StarHub Ch211, Tuesday, 6.30am).
WTA Tour Adelaide International 1: Day 1 (Ch201, 8.30am & 4.30pm).
For updates, go to singtel.com and starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.