Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
AFF Suzuki Cup S-final, 1st leg: Singapore v Indonesia (Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch Ch01, 8.30pm).
League Cup Q-finals: Liverpool v Leicester (Singtel TV Ch111), Brentford v Chelsea (Ch112), Tottenham v West Ham (Ch113) - tomorrow, 3.40am. Spanish Primera Liga Granada v Atletico (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 1.55am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
AFF Suzuki Cup S-final, 1st leg: Vietnam v Thailand (Mediacorp meWatch Ch01, 8.30pm).
