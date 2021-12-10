Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Brentford v Watford (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).
Spanish Primera Liga Mallorca v Celta (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice 1 (5.25pm) & 2 (8.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202.
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
AFF Suzuki Cup Group A: Timor-Leste v Philippines (5.30pm), Thailand v Myanmar (8.30pm) - Mediacorp meWatch Ch01.
English Premier League Man City v Wolves (8.30pm), Liverpool v Villa (11pm), Norwich v Man United (Sunday, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Arsenal v Southampton (Ch103 & Ch228), Chelsea v Leeds (Ch104 & Ch229) - 10.50pm.
Spanish Primera Liga Alaves v Getafe (11.10pm), Valencia v Elche (Sunday, 1.25am) - StarHub Ch213.
MOTOR RACING
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice 3 (5.55pm) & qualifying (8.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202.
