Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Newcastle v Norwich (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.30am), Leeds v Palace (Ch103 & Ch228, tomorrow, 4.05am).
TABLE TENNIS
World Championships Day 7: Men's & women's singles finals (Singtel TV Ch112, 8am).
TENNIS
Davis Cup Finals Day 6: Q-final 2 (StarHub Ch201, 10.50pm).
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
World Tour Finals Day 1: Group stage (StarHub Ch201/204, 10am & 5pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Everton v Liverpool (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Thursday, 4.15am). Watford v Chelsea (Ch103 & Ch228), Wolves v Burnley (Ch104 & Ch229), Southampton v Leicester (Ch105 & Ch230), West Ham v Brighton (Ch106 & Ch231) - Thursday, 3.20am. Villa v Man City (Ch107 & Ch232, Thursday, 4.05am).
TENNIS
Davis Cup Finals Day 7: Q-final 3 (StarHub Ch201, 10.50pm).