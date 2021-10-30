Next 48 hours

TODAY
BADMINTON
BWF World Tour French Open: S-finals (StarHub Ch201, 4pm & 9pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League
Leicester v Arsenal (7.30pm), Liverpool v Brighton (10pm), Tottenham v Man United (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Man City v Palace (Ch103 & Ch228), Newcastle v Chelsea (Ch104 & Ch229), Watford v Southampton (Ch105 & Ch230), Burnley v Brentford (Ch106 & Ch231) - 9.50pm.
Spanish Primera Liga Elche v Real Madrid (7.55pm), Sevilla v Osasuna (10.10pm), Valencia v Villarreal (tomorrow, 12.25am), Barcelona v Alaves (tomorrow, 2.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 267 Blachowicz v Teixeira: Prelims (10.30pm) & main bout (tomorrow, 2am) - StarHub Ch202.
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
BWF World Tour French Open: Finals (StarHub Ch201, 8pm).
FOOTBALL
AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers Group H: Timor-Leste v Philippines (4.50pm), Singapore v South Korea (7.50pm) - Singtel TV Ch111.
English Premier League Norwich v Leeds (10pm), Villa v West Ham (Monday, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish Primera Liga Cadiz v Mallorca (8.55pm), Atletico v Betis (11.10pm), Getafe v Espanyol (Monday, 1.25am), Sociedad v Bilbao (Monday, 3.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
TENNIS
WTA Tour Courmayeur Open: Final (StarHub Ch204, 11.55pm).
