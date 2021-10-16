Next 48 hours

  • Published
    1 hour ago

TODAY

BADMINTON

Thomas Cup Day 8: S-final 1 (StarHub Ch201, 7pm).

Uber Cup Day 8: Final (Ch201, tomorrow, 1am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Watford v Liverpool (7.30pm), Leicester v Man United (10pm), Brentford v Chelsea (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Man City v Burnley (Ch103 & Ch228), Aston Villa v Wolves (Ch104 & Ch229), Norwich v Brighton (Ch105 & Ch230), Southampton v Leeds (Ch106 & Ch231) - 9.50pm.

Spanish Primera Liga Sociedad v Mallorca (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2.55am).

GOLF

European Tour Andalucia Masters: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Ladd v Dumont (StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 4am).

TENNIS

ATP Tour Indian Wells Masters: Day 8, doubles s-finals (9am) & Day 9, singles s-finals (tomorrow, 4.30am) - StarHub Ch211.

WTA Tour Indian Wells Open: Day 10, s-finals (Ch201, 9am).

TOMORROW

BADMINTON

Thomas Cup Day 9: Final (StarHub Ch201, 7pm).

FOOTBALL

AFC Champions League Pohang v Nagoya (12.50pm), Jeonbuk v Ulsan (5.50pm) - StarHub Ch202.

English Premier League Everton v West Ham (8.55pm), Newcastle v Tottenham (11.25pm) - Singtel TV Ch108 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish Primera Liga Rayo v Elche (7.55pm), Celta v Sevilla (10.10pm), Villareal v Osasuna (Monday, 12.25am), Barcelona v Valencia (Monday, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213

GOLF

European Tour Andalucia Masters: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).

TENNIS

ATP Tour Indian Wells Masters: Final (Monday, 4am) - StarHub Ch211.

WTA Tour Indian Wells Open: Final (Ch201, Monday, 4am).

For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

