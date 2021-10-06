Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Balestier v Hougang (Toa Payoh Stadium, 7.45pm. Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 7.35pm).
TENNIS
WTA Tour Indian Wells Open: Day 1, session 1 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 2am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
World Cup qualifiers Asian final rd, Group A: S. Korea v Syria (StarHub Ch202, 6.50pm), Iraq v Lebanon (Ch201, 10.20pm). Group B: China v Vietnam (10.50pm), Australia v Oman (Friday, 2.20am) - Ch202.
GOLF
European Tour Spanish Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 8pm).
LPGA Tour Founders Cup: Day 1 (Ch204, Friday, 2am).
TENNIS
WTA Tour Indian Wells Open: Day 1, session 2 (9am) and Day 2, session 1 (Friday, 2am) & 2 (Friday, 6am) - StarHub Ch201.
