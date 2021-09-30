Next 48 hours

TODAY
BADMINTON
Sudirman Cup Day 5: Group stage (StarHub Ch201 & Ch204, 3pm & 9pm).
FOOTBALL
Uefa Europa League Group C: Legia Warsaw v Leicester (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Gp B: Sturm Graz v PSV (Ch111), Sociedad v Monaco (Ch112 & Ch215) - tomorrow, 12.40am. Gp H: West Ham v Rapid Vienna (Ch111), Gp G: Celtic v Leverkusen (Ch112 & Ch215). Gp E: Marseille v Galatasaray (Ch113 & Ch216) - tomorrow, 2.55am.
Uefa Europa Conference League Group C: Zorya Luhansk v Roma (Ch113, tomorrow, 12.40am). Gp G: Tottenham v Mura (Ch110 & Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am).
GOLF
European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 8pm).
SWIMMING
International Swimming League Match 11: Day 2 (Singtel Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2am).
TENNIS
WTA Tour Chicago Fall Classic - Day 4: Rd of 16 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 2am).
ATP Tour Sofia Open: Day 4 (Ch211, 5pm).
San Diego Open: Day 3 (8.30pm) & Day 4 (tomorrow, 3am) - Ch211.
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
Sudirman Cup Day 6: Q-finals (StarHub Ch201 & Ch204, 3pm & 9pm).
GOLF
European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 8pm).
LPGA Tour ShopRite Classic: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, Saturday, 1am)
TENNIS
WTA Tour Chicago Fall Classic - Day 5: Q-finals (StarHub Ch201, Saturday, 2am).
ATP Tour Sofia Open: Day 5 (Ch211, 7pm).
San Diego Open: Day 4 (8.30am) & Day 4 (Saturday, 3am) - Ch211.
