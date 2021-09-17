Next 48 hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Lion City v Albirex (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 7.15pm).

English Premier League Newcastle v Leeds (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).

Spanish Primera Liga Celta v Cadiz (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2.55am).

GOLF

European Tour Dutch Open: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).

LPGA Tour Portland Classic: Day 2 (Ch204, tomorrow, 3am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix: Practice 1 (2.55pm) & 2 (7.10pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Tg Pagar v Hougang (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch201), Tampines v Young Lions (Ch202) - 5.20pm.

English Premier League Wolves v Brentford (7.30pm), Liverpool v Palace (10pm), Villa v Everton (Sunday, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227). Man City v Southampton (Ch103 & Ch228), Burnley v Arsenal (Ch104 & Ch229), Norwich v Watford (Ch105 & Ch230) - 9.50pm.

Spanish Primera Liga Rayo v Getafe (7.55pm), Atletico v Bilbao (10.10pm), Elche v Levante (Sunday, 12.25am), Alaves v Osasuna (Sunday, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

European Tour Dutch Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm).

LPGA Tour Portland Classic: Day 3 (Ch204, Sunday, 3am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Smith v Spann: Prelims (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Sunday, 4am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix: Practice 3 (2.55pm) & qualifying (6pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

