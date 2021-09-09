Next 48 hours

TODAY
ATHLETICS
Diamond League Zurich - Finals: Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 1am).
GOLF
European Tour BMW PGA C'ship: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm).
SWIMMING
International Swimming League Match 5: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2am).
TOMORROW
GOLF
European Tour BMW PGA C'ship: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon: Practice 1 (2.55pm) & 2 (7.10pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
MOTOR RACING
F1 Italian Grand Prix Practice 1 (8.25pm) & qualifying (11.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
TENNIS
US Open Day 11 (7am) & Day 12 (11.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
