Next 48 hours

  • Published
    1 hour ago

TODAY

ATHLETICS

Diamond League Zurich - Finals: Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 11.30pm).

TENNIS

US Open Day 10 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11.50pm).

TOMORROW

ATHLETICS

Diamond League Zurich - Finals: Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, Friday, 1am).

GOLF

European Tour BMW PGA C'ship: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm).

TENNIS

US Open Day 11 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Friday, 7am).

