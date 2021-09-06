Next 48 hours

TODAY

GOLF

LPGA Tour Solheim Cup: Day 3 - singles (StarHub Ch204, 11.55pm).

TENNIS

US Open Day 8 (Singtel TV Ch115/116 & StarHub Ch209/210, 10.50pm).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

AFC World Cup qualifiers S. Korea v Lebanon (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch209, 6.50pm). Vietnam v Australia (7.50pm), China v Japan (10.50pm), Iraq v Iran (Wednesday, 1.50am) - Ch115 & Ch209.

TENNIS

US Open Day 9 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11.50pm).

