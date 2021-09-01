Next 48 hours

TODAY

TENNIS

US Open Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch114/115 & StarHub Ch208/209, 10.50pm).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

World Cup qualifiers Asian 3rd rd - Group B: Japan v Oman (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 6pm). Gp A: S. Korea v Iraq (6.50pm), Iran v Syria (11.50pm). Gp B: Saudi Arabia v Vietnam (Friday, 1.50am) - Ch115 & Ch209.

GOLF

European Tour Italian Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 7.30pm).

TENNIS

US Open Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch114/116 & StarHub Ch208/210, 10.50pm).

