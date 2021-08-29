Next 48 hours

  • Published
    1 hour ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Tottenham v Watford (9pm), Wolves v Man United (11.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Burnley v Leeds (Ch103 & Ch228, 8.50pm).

French Ligue 1 Reims v PSG (tomorrow, 2.40am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

Singapore Premier League Tampines v Tg Pagar (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202) - 5.20pm.

GOLF

European Tour European Masters: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Barboza v Chikadze: Prelims (7am), main event (10am) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP British Grand Prix: Races (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 5.30pm).

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Belgian Grand Prix: Race day (Singtel TV Ch104 & StarHub Ch208, 8pm).

TOMORROW

TENNIS

US Open Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch114/115 & StarHub Ch208/209, 10.30pm).

For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 29, 2021, with the headline 'Next 48 hours'. Subscribe
