Next 48 hours

  • Published
    1 hour ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League West Ham v Leicester (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).

TENNIS

ATP Tour Winston-Salem Open: Day 1 (7am) & Day 2 (tomorrow, 3am) - StarHub Ch211.

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

AFC Cup Group D: Mohun Bagan v Bashundhara (6.50pm), Maziya v Bengaluru (11.50pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.

English League Cup 2nd rd: Huddersfield v Everton (Singtel TV Ch111), Barrow v Villa (Ch112) - Wednesday, 2.40am.

Uefa Champions League Play-offs, 2nd leg: PSV v Benfica (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Ferencvaros v Young Boys (Ch113) - Wednesday, 2.55am.

PARALYMPICS

Opening Ceremony Mediacorp Ch5, 7pm.

TENNIS

ATP Tour Winston-Salem Open Day 2 (7am) & Day 3 (Wednesday, 3am) - StarHub Ch211.

For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 23, 2021, with the headline 'Next 48 hours'. Subscribe
Topics: 