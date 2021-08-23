Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League West Ham v Leicester (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).
TENNIS
ATP Tour Winston-Salem Open: Day 1 (7am) & Day 2 (tomorrow, 3am) - StarHub Ch211.
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
AFC Cup Group D: Mohun Bagan v Bashundhara (6.50pm), Maziya v Bengaluru (11.50pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
English League Cup 2nd rd: Huddersfield v Everton (Singtel TV Ch111), Barrow v Villa (Ch112) - Wednesday, 2.40am.
Uefa Champions League Play-offs, 2nd leg: PSV v Benfica (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Ferencvaros v Young Boys (Ch113) - Wednesday, 2.55am.
PARALYMPICS
Opening Ceremony Mediacorp Ch5, 7pm.
TENNIS
ATP Tour Winston-Salem Open Day 2 (7am) & Day 3 (Wednesday, 3am) - StarHub Ch211.
