Next 48 hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Balestier v Lion City (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5.20pm).

Pre-season friendly Barcelona v Juventus (Ch111, tomorrow, 3.20am).

GOLF

European Tour English Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 8pm).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 265 Lewis v Gane: Main event (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix: Races (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.30pm).

OLYMPICS

Closing ceremony Singtel TV Ch21 & StarHub Ch250, 7pm and Mediacorp Ch5, 6.45pm.

TENNIS

ATP Tour Washington Open: Final (StarHub Ch211, tomorrow, 5am).

WTA Tour Silicon Valley Classic: S-final 2 (Ch201, 9am).

TOMORROW

TENNIS

ATP Tour Canadian Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch211, 11pm).

WTA Tour Silicon Valley Classic: Final (Ch201, 7am).

