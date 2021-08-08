Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Balestier v Lion City (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5.20pm).
Pre-season friendly Barcelona v Juventus (Ch111, tomorrow, 3.20am).
GOLF
European Tour English Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 8pm).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 265 Lewis v Gane: Main event (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix: Races (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.30pm).
OLYMPICS
Closing ceremony Singtel TV Ch21 & StarHub Ch250, 7pm and Mediacorp Ch5, 6.45pm.
TENNIS
ATP Tour Washington Open: Final (StarHub Ch211, tomorrow, 5am).
WTA Tour Silicon Valley Classic: S-final 2 (Ch201, 9am).
TOMORROW
TENNIS
ATP Tour Canadian Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch211, 11pm).
WTA Tour Silicon Valley Classic: Final (Ch201, 7am).
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.