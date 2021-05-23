Next 48 hours

TODAY
BADMINTON
BWF World Tour Spain Masters: Finals (StarHub Ch201, 4pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Man City v Everton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227), Wolves v Man United (Ch103 & Ch228), Leicester v Tottenham (Ch104 & Ch229), Villa v Chelsea (Ch105 & Ch230), Liverpool v Palace (Ch106 & Ch231), West Ham v Southampton (Ch107 & CH232), Arsenal v Brighton (Ch108 & Ch233) – 10.50pm.
Singapore Premier League Geylang v Albirex (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202), Tg Pagar v Balestier (Ch113 & Ch204) – 5.20pm.
Spanish Primera Liga Granada v Getafe (Singtel Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 12.25am).
GOLF
PGA Tour PGA C’ship: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 1am).
LPGA Tour Pure Silk C’ship: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 3am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Font v Garbrandt: Main fight (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 7am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Main race (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8pm).
TOMORROW
TENNIS
UTS Showdown 4: Day 1 (Singtel Ch109, 9pm).
