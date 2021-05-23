Next 48 hours

  • Published
    33 min ago

TODAY

BADMINTON

BWF World Tour Spain Masters: Finals (StarHub Ch201, 4pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Man City v Everton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227), Wolves v Man United (Ch103 & Ch228), Leicester v Tottenham (Ch104 & Ch229), Villa v Chelsea (Ch105 & Ch230), Liverpool v Palace (Ch106 & Ch231), West Ham v Southampton (Ch107 & CH232), Arsenal v Brighton (Ch108 & Ch233) – 10.50pm.

Singapore Premier League Geylang v Albirex (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202), Tg Pagar v Balestier (Ch113 & Ch204) – 5.20pm.

Spanish Primera Liga Granada v Getafe (Singtel Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 12.25am).

GOLF

PGA Tour PGA C’ship: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 1am).

LPGA Tour Pure Silk C’ship: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 3am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Font v Garbrandt: Main fight (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 7am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Main race (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8pm).

TOMORROW

TENNIS

UTS Showdown 4: Day 1 (Singtel Ch109, 9pm).

For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 23, 2021, with the headline 'Next 48 hours'. Subscribe
Topics: 