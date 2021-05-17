Next 48 hours

  • Published
    1 hour ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English League Championship Play-offs, s-finals, 1st legs: Bournemouth v Brentford (tomorrow, 12.55am), Barnsley v Swansea (tomorrow, 3.10am) - Singtel TV Ch111.

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Man United v Fulham (Wednesday, 1am), Chelsea v Leicester (Wednesday, 3.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Southampton v Leeds (Ch103 & Ch228, Wednesday, 12.50am), Brighton v Man City (Ch104 & Ch229, Wednesday, 1.50am).

For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 17, 2021, with the headline 'Next 48 hours'.
