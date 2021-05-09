Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Wolves v Brighton (7pm), Villa v Man United (9.05pm), West Ham v Everton (11.30pm), Arsenal v West Brom (tomorrow, 2am) - Singtel Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish Primera Liga Getafe v Eibar (7.55pm), Valencia v Valladolid (10.10pm), Villarreal v Celta (tomorrow, 12.25am), Real v Sevilla (tomorrow, 2.55am) - Singtel Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
Singapore Premier League Hougang v Balestier (Singtel TV Ch112), Lion City v Geylang (StarHub Ch201) - 8.20pm.
GOLF
European Tour Canary Islands C'ship: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 6.30pm).
LPGA Tour LPGA Thailand: Day 4 (Ch204, 11.30am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Rodriguez v Waterson: Main event (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Spanish Grand Prix Race day (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8pm).
TENNIS
ATP Madrid Masters Finals - doubles (9.30pm) and singles (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Ch211.
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Fulham v Burnley (Singtel Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Tuesday, 3am).
Spanish Primera Liga Betis v Granada (Singtel Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, Tuesday, 2.55am).
TENNIS
ATP Rome Masters Day 1 (StarHub Ch211, 4pm).
WTA Italian Open Day 1 (Ch201, 4pm & 11.55pm).
