Next 48 Hours

  • Published
    4 min ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Burnley v Newcastle (7pm), West Ham v Leicester (9.05pm), Tottenham v Man United (11.30pm), Sheffield United v Arsenal (tomorrow, 2am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish Primera Liga Villarreal v Osasuna (7.55pm), Valencia v Sociedad (10.10pm), Valladolid v Granada (tomorrow, 12.25am), Betis v Atletico (tomorrow, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

Singapore Premier League Albirex v Tampines (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5pm), Geylang v Lion City (Ch112 & Ch201, 5.20pm).

GOLF

The Masters Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 2am).

TENNIS

ATP Andalucia Open Final (StarHub Ch211, 8pm).

WTA Charleston Open Final (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 1am).

WTA Copa Colsanitas Final (StarHub Ch204, 11pm).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League West Brom v Southampton (Tuesday, 1am), Brighton v Everton (Tuesday, 3.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish Primera Liga Celta v Sevilla (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, Tuesday, 2.55am).

TENNIS

ATP Monte Carlo Open Day 1 (StarHub Ch211, 5pm).

For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 11, 2021, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Subscribe
Topics: 