TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Burnley v Newcastle (7pm), West Ham v Leicester (9.05pm), Tottenham v Man United (11.30pm), Sheffield United v Arsenal (tomorrow, 2am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish Primera Liga Villarreal v Osasuna (7.55pm), Valencia v Sociedad (10.10pm), Valladolid v Granada (tomorrow, 12.25am), Betis v Atletico (tomorrow, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
Singapore Premier League Albirex v Tampines (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5pm), Geylang v Lion City (Ch112 & Ch201, 5.20pm).
GOLF
The Masters Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 2am).
TENNIS
ATP Andalucia Open Final (StarHub Ch211, 8pm).
WTA Charleston Open Final (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 1am).
WTA Copa Colsanitas Final (StarHub Ch204, 11pm).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English Premier League West Brom v Southampton (Tuesday, 1am), Brighton v Everton (Tuesday, 3.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish Primera Liga Celta v Sevilla (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, Tuesday, 2.55am).
TENNIS
ATP Monte Carlo Open Day 1 (StarHub Ch211, 5pm).
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.