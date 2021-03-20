TODAY
BADMINTON
BWF World Tour All England Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm & 11pm).
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Lion City v Hougang (StarHub Ch202, 5.20pm).
English FA Cup Q-finals: Bournemouth v Southampton (8.10pm), Everton v Man City (tomorrow, 1.25am) - Singtel TV Ch111.
English Premier League Brighton v Newcastle (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).
Spanish Primera Liga Bilbao v Eibar (8.55pm), Celta v Real (11.10pm), Huesca v Osasuna (tomorrow, 1.25am), Valladolid v Sevilla (tomorrow 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Brunson v Holland: Prelims (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow 7am).
TENNIS
ATP Mexican Open S-finals (StarHub Ch211, 10am).
ATP Dubai C'ships Finals: Doubles (8.30pm) & singles (11pm) - Ch211.
WTA Monterrey Open Day 5: Session 2 (8am) & s-finals (tomorrow, 5am) - Ch201.
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
BWF World Tour All England Open: Day 5 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Albirex v Balestier (StarHub Ch202, 5.20pm). English FA Cup Q-finals: Chelsea v Sheffield United (9.25pm), Leicester v Man United (Monday, 12.55am) – Singtel TV Ch111.
English Premier League West Ham v Arsenal (11pm), Villa v Tottenham (Monday, 3.30am) – Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Spanish Primera Liga Valencia v Granada (11.10pm), Atletico v Alaves (Monday, 1.25am), Sociedad v Barcelona (Monday, 3.55am) – Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Brunson v Holland (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am).
TENNIS
ATP Mexican Open Final (StarHub Ch211, 11am).
WTA Monterrey Open Final (Monday, 6.30am) – Ch201. For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.