Next 48 Hours

TODAY

BADMINTON

BWF World Tour All England Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm & 11pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Fulham v Leeds (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).

Spanish Primera Liga Betis v Levante (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).

Uefa Champions League Q-finals & S-finals draw (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, 7pm).

Uefa Europa League Q-finals & S-finals draw (Ch110 & Ch214, 8pm).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

One Championship Fists of Fury III (Mediacorp Ch5, 10pm).

TENNIS

ATP Mexican Open Day 4 (StarHub Ch211, 8am).

ATP Dubai C'ships S-finals (Ch211, 9pm).

WTA Monterrey Open

Day 4: Session 2 (8am) & Day 5: Session 1 (tomorrow, 4am) - Ch201.

WTA St Petersburg Ladies Trophy Q-finals (Ch202, 6.30pm & 11.30pm).

TOMORROW

BADMINTON

BWF World Tour All England Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm & 11pm).

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Lion City v Hougang (StarHub Ch202, 5.20pm).

English FA Cup Q-finals: Bournemouth v Southampton (8.10pm), Everton v Man City (Sunday, 1.25am) – Singtel TV Ch111.

English Premier League Brighton v Newcastle (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Sunday, 4am).

Spanish Primera Liga Bilbao v Eibar (8.55pm), Celta v Real (11.10pm), Huesca v Osasuna (Sunday, 1.25am), Valladolid v Sevilla (Sunday, 3.55am) – Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

TENNIS

ATP Mexican Open S-finals (StarHub Ch211, 10am).

ATP Dubai C’ships Finals: Doubles (8.30pm) & singles (11pm) – Ch211. WTA Monterrey Open Day 5: Session 2 (8am) & s-finals (Sunday, 5am) – Ch201.

